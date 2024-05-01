

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A New York man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme to ship dual-use electronic components from the United States to companies affiliated with the Russian military.



Nikolay Grigorev, 36, of Brooklyn, admitted he conspired to smuggle more than $250,000 worth of sensitive American drone technology to Russian companies fueling the Putin regime's war against Ukraine, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.



'Swift action by agents and prosecutors unraveled a web of fake orders and wire transfers to prevent over 11,500 electronic components from making their way to the Russian war machine', she added.



Russian forces widely use drones in attacks on Ukraine's civilian targets that resulted in deaths.



As alleged in the indictment, Grigorev utilized a Brooklyn-based company, Quality Life Cue LLC (QLC), to facilitate the scheme.



The company was co-owned by him and Nikita Arkhipov.



Artem Oloviannikov utilized a QLC email account from Russia, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.



Co-defendants Arkhipov and Oloviannikov remain at large.



Through QLC, the defendants procured dual-use electronic components for Russian companies involved in manufacturing drones for the Russian Military to attack Ukraine.



In June 2023, more than 11,500 electronic components that had been purchased from the Brooklyn Company for export to Russia were seized during a search of Grigorev's residence in Brooklyn.



