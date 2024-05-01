

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert following an outbreak of E. coli infections in two states.



CDC said it has received reports of 12 people from California and Washington being infected with this outbreak strain of E. coli.



Almost all sick people purchased organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores in these states.



Seven people have been hospitalized and 2 people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.



Gibson Farms, Inc supplied these walnuts. The Hollister, California-based farm producer has recalled them, according to FDA.



These walnuts have expiry dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.



CDC has warned that some stores may repackage bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags.



The federal agency has advised retail stores and super markets that received Gibson Farms, Inc. organic walnut halves and pieces not to sell or serve them.



FDA has published a list of stores that may have received these walnuts.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken