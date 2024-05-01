

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.01 billion, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $2.36 billion, or $2.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.09 billion or $3.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $6.35 billion from $5.75 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.01 Bln. vs. $2.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.22 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.35 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.



