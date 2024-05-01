Arcuro Medical Appoints Jamal Rushdy CEO

MINNEAPOLIS and MISGAV, Israel, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcuro Medical Ltd. (www.arcuromedical.com), a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), today announced the appointment of MedTech industry veteran Jamal Rushdy as Chief Executive Officer.

Rushdy has over 28 years of experience in orthopedics, sports medicine, and other MedTech industries. He most recently served as President and CEO of Collagen Solutions, a successful, high-growth, biomaterials and CDMO company.

"The team at Arcuro Medical has made great progress in its mission to assist surgeons in improving their patients' quality of life," said Jamal Rushdy, CEO of Arcuro Medical. "The SuperBall technology is the best solution for effective and consistent meniscus repair, and thousands of patients are benefiting as a result."

Rushdy succeeds Lee Ranon, Arcuro Medical's co-founder, who will continue to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer - Israel, overseeing R&D, Regulatory and Quality, and Israel Operations.

"We're excited to welcome Jamal as CEO, whom we have known as a board member for many years and has a successful leadership track record at early-to-mid stage MedTech companies. His leadership experience and deep knowledge of orthopedics and sports medicine will contribute significant value as we enter the next stage of growth," said Robert Bash, Chairman of Arcuro Medical. "On behalf of the board, I also want to recognize Lee's exceptional contributions as a co-founder and leading the company from early R&D into commercialization. She has the admiration of industry colleagues and the appreciation of all of us at Arcuro, and we thank her for continuing to serve the company in her new role."

About Jamal Rushdy

Rushdy has over 28 years of medical device industry experience. As an executive and board member in public and private PE/VC-backed companies, Rushdy's track record includes securing multiple financing events and achieving five successful exits for shareholders after building valuable businesses in companies ranging from less than $5 million to over $300 million.

He most recently served as CEO of Collagen Solutions, a global biomaterials supplier and CDMO, while it was publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, then as President following a successful sale process taking the company private in 2020. He also served in various leadership roles at Tornier, a global orthopedics company, in sales operations, sports medicine and biologics sales and marketing, and business and corporate development. Prior to Tornier, Rushdy was a founding executive of three med-tech companies that were successfully sold and held senior leadership positions at DJO, a global orthopedic rehabilitation company now known as Enovis. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, San Diego. He also serves as Chairman of SetBone Medical, a spinal surgical products company.

About The SuperBall Meniscal Repair System

The SuperBall is an all-inside, all-suture, knotless meniscal repair device that replaces hard polymer implants with soft flexible suture bundles. The SuperBall's unique tensioning mechanism enables surgeons to have complete control of the repair, mimicking Inside-Out tensioning of the meniscus. Its proprietary repair suture mesh lays flat, protecting the repaired meniscus and the articulating cartilage, while the SuperBall extracapsular fixation secures the repair and leaves no knots in the joint space.

The SuperBall has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a CE mark for European markets. It addresses the need of over two million patients a year that undergo meniscus surgery and a growing trend of surgeons towards meniscal preservation.

About Arcuro Medical Ltd.

Arcuro Medical Ltd., a Trendlines Group portfolio company, is headquartered in Misgav, Israel with U.S. operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Naples, Florida. Arcuro was founded in 2013 by executives with over 40 years of combined experience in developing and manufacturing minimally invasive orthopedic products, bringing medical devices from concept to market. Arcuro is expanding its established worldwide distribution network to introduce the SuperBall technology to healthcare professionals in every market. The company continues the development of game-changing technologies for sports medicine to improve the lives of patients. For more information on Arcuro Medical and its products, visit arcuromedical.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact information:

Jamal Rushdy

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcuro Medical