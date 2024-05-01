NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Strong demand for our services resulted in a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter," said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered record Q1 Adjusted EBITDA, driving year-over-year margin improvement. Our Environmental Services (ES) segment once again led the way. ES continues to benefit from a growing interest in our broad array of services, high-value disposal and recycling waste streams, pricing execution and an expanding project pipeline, fueled by customer demand. Although the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment started slowly in Q1, recent improvements in base oil pricing and ongoing initiatives are encouraging. As always, safety is our first priority. We achieved a good start to the year with a first-quarter Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.69."

First-Quarter Results

Revenues grew 5% to $1.38 billion compared with $1.31 billion in the same period of 2023. Income from operations increased to $125.5 million compared with $121.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $69.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share compared with $72.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, and $74.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share on an adjusted basis in the prior year period. (See reconciliation tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) grew 7% to $230.1 million compared with $215.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Q1 2024 Segment Review

"Our ES segment delivered a 16% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a 130-basis point margin improvement year-over-year on 10% revenue growth," said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "All of our ES businesses grew revenue from a year ago, led by Technical Services with growth of 11%. While incineration utilization came in as expected at 79%, average incineration price was up 6% reflecting pricing actions and higher-value waste streams into our network. Although landfill tonnage was down modestly from a year ago due to weather-related impacts on the West Coast, average price per ton increased 16% on healthy drum volumes and base business. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services continued its strong performance with revenue growth of 9%. On a mix of organic growth and contributions from acquisitions, our Industrial Services and Field Services grew 7% and 10%, respectively, as demand remained robust."

"In SKSS, the year began with a challenging demand and pricing environment for both base oil and lubricants, particularly for non-contracted volumes," said Battles. "Demand recovered late in Q1 and prices began an upward trajectory as we exited the quarter. Additionally, we continued to work hard to reduce our waste oil collection costs to help offset pricing weakness. In Q1, we collected 55 million gallons of waste oil - averaging a net charge-for-oil compared with a net pay-for-oil in the prior-year period. We also increased our blended sales volumes by 36% in the quarter as we continue to shift toward more value-added products. Along those lines, we recently partnered with Castrol on its nationwide MoreCircular program, a lower carbon footprint offering. MoreCircular, which uses our re-refined base oils, will also rely on Safety-Kleen to collect their customers' waste oil."

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Underlying market conditions, such as reshoring and the regulatory environment, are driving favorable demand for our services, which should allow us to build on our ES momentum in the coming quarters," Gerstenberg said. "Our disposal and recycling network continues to see strong volumes and a healthy backlog, particularly within incineration. Our Kimball, Nebraska incinerator is quickly approaching commercial launch later this year, adding much-anticipated capacity. The pipeline of potential remediation projects is expanding, particularly in light of emerging PFAS regulations and newly released infrastructure funds.

"The Safety-Kleen Environmental Services business is expected to deliver another year of solid profitable growth in 2024," Gerstenberg continued. "Within Industrial Services, we are seeing a strong start to the Spring turnaround season as we intensify our focus on margin enhancement through a variety of initiatives. The addition of HEPACO to Field Services provides a strategic platform for growth. We anticipate significant cross-selling and synergy savings from this transaction, especially as we leverage our network of branch offices to internalize work generated by HEPACO's national call center."

"Within SKSS, we are encouraged by the recent improvement of the base oil pricing environment as the industry prepares for the start of the summer driving season. Looking ahead, we are actively pursuing our strategy of stabilizing the performance of this business while growing its profitability. Full-time Group III production at one of our re-refineries began in Q1. Our investments in expanding our value-added products, such as blended lubricants, are also beginning to yield results. And the recent partnership agreement with Castrol on a closed loop offering will further that stabilization strategy," Battles concluded. "Overall, with the completion of the HEPACO acquisition and the trends we are seeing in organic growth, we are confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 growth goals in both operating segments as we work toward realizing our Vision 2027 strategy."

In the second quarter of 2024, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 7% to 8% from the second quarter of 2023. For full-year 2024, Clean Harbors expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion or a midpoint of $1.125 billion, which represents 11% growth year-over-year. This Adjusted EBITDA range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $376 million to $419 million.

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $340 million to $400 million, or a midpoint of $370 million, which includes approximately $65 million of spending related to the Kimball incinerator and $20 million for its Baltimore expansion. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $740 million to $830 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company's loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 69,832 $ 72,401 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,217 3,407 Stock-based compensation 6,338 6,018 Depreciation and amortization 95,065 84,758 Other expense (income), net 1,141 (116 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 2,362 Interest expense, net of interest income 28,539 20,632 Provision for income taxes 25,963 25,676 Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,095 $ 215,138 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 16.5 %

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt and the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances and other items as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods' results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following table shows the difference between net income and adjusted net income, and the difference between earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Adjusted net income Net income $ 69,832 $ 72,401 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 2,362 Tax-related valuation allowances and other* - (653 ) Adjusted net income $ 69,832 $ 74,110 Adjusted earnings per share Earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.33 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 0.04 Tax-related valuation allowances and other* - (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.36

* Other amounts include ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share of tax impacts from the loss on early extinguishment of debt for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 18,549 $ 28,008 Additions to property, plant and equipment (137,913 ) (81,686 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 1,008 1,855 Adjusted free cash flow $ (118,356 ) $ (51,823 )

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Projected GAAP net income $376 to $419 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 15 to 14 Stock-based compensation 27 to 30 Depreciation and amortization 400 to 390 Interest expense, net 145 to 140 Provision for income taxes 137 to 157 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $1,100 to $1,150

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Projected net cash from operating activities $740 to $830 Additions to property, plant and equipment (410) to (440) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 10 to 10 Projected adjusted free cash flow $340 to $400

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, manufacturing and refining, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers, as well as North America's largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans to," "seeks," "should," "estimates," "projects," "may," "likely," or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors' management as of this date only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the impact of the HEPACO acquisition and those items identified as "Risk Factors" in Clean Harbors' most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the "Investors" section of Clean Harbors' website at www.cleanharbors.com.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 1,376,695 $ 1,307,387 Cost of revenues: (exclusive of items shown separately below) 971,070 931,514 Selling, general and administrative expenses 181,868 166,753 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,217 3,407 Depreciation and amortization 95,065 84,758 Income from operations 125,475 120,955 Other (expense) income, net (1,141 ) 116 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (2,362 ) Interest expense, net (28,539 ) (20,632 ) Income before provision for income taxes 95,795 98,077 Provision for income taxes 25,963 25,676 Net income $ 69,832 $ 72,401 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.33 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic 53,930 54,076 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted 54,213 54,404

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,825 $ 444,698 Short-term marketable securities 104,811 106,101 Accounts receivable, net 1,039,763 983,111 Unbilled accounts receivable 165,592 107,859 Inventories and supplies 354,310 327,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,495 82,939 Total current assets 2,105,796 2,052,219 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,330,484 2,193,318 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 206,577 187,060 Goodwill 1,487,821 1,287,736 Permits and other intangibles, net 739,975 602,797 Other long-term assets 69,170 59,739 Total other assets 2,503,543 2,137,332 Total assets $ 6,939,823 $ 6,382,869 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 15,102 $ 10,000 Accounts payable 452,848 451,806 Deferred revenue 106,425 95,230 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 349,435 397,157 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 29,179 26,914 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 64,534 56,430 Total current liabilities 1,017,523 1,037,537 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 105,493 105,044 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 94,686 97,885 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,778,624 2,291,717 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 145,544 131,743 Deferred tax liabilities 361,223 353,107 Other long-term liabilities 125,393 118,330 Total other liabilities 3,610,963 3,097,826 Total stockholders' equity, net 2,311,337 2,247,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,939,823 $ 6,382,869

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 69,832 $ 72,401 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 95,065 84,758 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,728 1,398 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,329 1,354 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,217 3,407 Changes in environmental liability estimates 917 683 Deferred income taxes (88 ) (363 ) Other expense (income), net 1,141 (116 ) Stock-based compensation 6,338 6,018 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 2,362 Environmental expenditures (4,729 ) (8,348 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (44,383 ) (5,030 ) Inventories and supplies (13,572 ) 2,758 Other current and non-current assets (25,918 ) (17,328 ) Accounts payable (17,358 ) (21,801 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (54,970 ) (94,145 ) Net cash from operating activities 18,549 28,008 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (137,913 ) (81,686 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 1,008 1,855 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (475,306 ) (108,533 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs 750 - Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits (534 ) (333 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (31,228 ) (39,037 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 33,350 29,800 Net cash used in investing activities (609,873 ) (197,934 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Change in uncashed checks 7,778 164 Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (3,052 ) (3,351 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,000 ) (3,000 ) Deferred financing costs paid (4,641 ) (6,094 ) Payments on finance leases (4,665 ) (3,689 ) Principal payments on debt (3,776 ) (616,475 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount 499,375 500,000 Borrowing from revolving credit facility - 114,000 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 486,019 (18,445 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (1,568 ) 75 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (106,873 ) (188,296 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 444,698 492,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 337,825 $ 304,307

Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $ 51,243 $ 34,878 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 8,020 37,141 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 28,266 27,533 ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 23,101 10,203 ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 14,519 5,153

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Revenue March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third-Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 1,161,279 $ 11,231 $ 1,172,510 $ 1,060,982 $ 9,759 $ 1,070,741 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 215,314 (11,231 ) 204,083 246,298 (9,759 ) 236,539 Corporate Items 102 - 102 107 - 107 Total $ 1,376,695 $ - $ 1,376,695 $ 1,307,387 $ - $ 1,307,387

Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Environmental Services $ 264,475 $ 228,345 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 29,700 41,463 Corporate Items (64,080 ) (54,670 ) Total $ 230,095 $ 215,138

