Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) (dba Vertiqal Studios) ("the Company") - Vertiqal Studios, a pioneer in digital video content creation and distribution, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ali Plonchak to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Ali Plonchak joins Vertiqal Studios with an impressive career at Crossmedia, where she has been instrumental in the agency's evolution since 2006. As Crossmedia's Chief Operating Officer and first female partner, Ali has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving the company's mission of delivering trust, reason, and happiness. Her nearly two decades of experience in building and evolving agency services and spearheading partnerships have been pivotal in fostering Crossmedia's growth and will be instrumental in advising Vertiqal Studios' aggressive expansion into the US advertising market.

"Ali's unparalleled expertise in digital strategy and her proactive approach to integrating creativity throughout agency services will be invaluable to Vertiqal Studios as we continue to expand our influence in the media space," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Her proven track record in managing complex operations and strategic growth initiatives makes her a perfect fit for our board."

Ali's responsibilities at Crossmedia have showcased her ability to provide neutral advice to clients while fostering accountable and incremental business growth. Her leadership has embraced integration at every point, from planning to activation, significantly enhancing agency infrastructure and service offerings.

Her philosophy of balancing a demanding career with her in-progress master's degree, marriage, and parenthood, using tools such as running and strategic time management, reflects her dynamic capability to lead under pressure and innovate continuously.

"Vertiqal Studios is changing the game with authentic compelling cultural content with scaled distribution. I am thrilled to be a part of Veritqal's board and support the next level of growth into new markets and audiences," said Ali Plonchak about her decision to join the Board.

"We are excited to welcome Ali to our team and are confident that her vision and strategic acumen will contribute significantly to our continued success and innovation," added Jon Dwyer.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

