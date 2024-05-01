Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Names Michael Berg, Ph.D., as Building Sciences Technical Director

Dr. Berg brings over 18 years of environmental testing expertise to the company.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today that it has named Michael Berg, Ph.D., as Technical Director within the Building Sciences business unit.





Dr. Berg brings over 18 years of experience in the environmental testing industry with expertise in microbiology including Legionella, mold, and US Pharmacopeia (USP) testing. As Building Sciences Technical Director, Dr. Berg will play a key role in streamlining and optimizing processes within the organization, building strong relationships with clients, and leveraging his technical expertise to ensure Pace® continues to innovate and provide laboratory services of the highest quality.

Pace® Building Sciences tests the air, water, surfaces, and materials within a structure or built environment for a variety of contaminants and hazardous materials. In working with environmental consultants, engineering firms, building science professionals, and others, the company provides laboratory services and data to ensure the environment of a building is safe and healthy for all who enter.

"Dr. Berg's leadership and experience are critical to achieving our business objectives, and by extension, meeting the needs of our clients," states Robert DeMalo, Pace® Vice President of Operations for Building Sciences. "His wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in environmental leadership enhance the level of expertise at Pace® and support our commitment to achieving our goal of not just being a service provider to our clients, but an extension of their value stream."

Prior to Pace®, Dr. Berg served as Operational Manager and Technical Director at Eurofins Built Environmental Testing. He holds a Ph.D. in Biology from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. He researched plant pathology and plant genetics as a postdoctoral fellow at Oklahoma State University and worked in fungicide research for BASF in Germany.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

