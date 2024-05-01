Nueva Network's Top Syndicated Shows, El Show De Alex 'El Genio Lucas' & Chiquibaby Show, to Air Live From the White House on Cinco De Mayo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Nueva Network, a leading Spanish Language media company, 100% Minority-Owned & Operated, announces that its nationally syndicated premium radio shows, El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas and Chiquibaby Show, will broadcast live from the White House on Monday, May 6, 2024.



Renowned as "The Most Brand Friendly Show," El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas is a heartwarming family program delivering powerful messages of inspiration resonating with audiences of all ages. Alex's genuine dedication to uplifting the Hispanic community shines through his show, enriched with heartfelt reflections on life and relatable listener stories, solidifying his widespread appeal both locally and across borders. In today's dynamic cultural landscape, the show's content and message hold more significance for U.S. Latinos than ever before.

Alex Lucas's contributions to broadcasting have garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the Medalla de Cortez, Spanish Personality of the Year, Champions Award, and the esteemed "Gold Mic," among others. His accolades underscore his status as a celebrated figure in the industry, recognized for his exceptional on-air talent and commitment to his audience.

Stephanie Himonidis, widely known as "Chiquibaby," is a six-time Emmy Award winner, recognized for her outstanding contributions to both radio and television. As a prominent figure in the U.S. Hispanic market and Mexico, she has cemented her status as a leading communicator and media influencer. Recently hailed as one of the "25 Most Powerful Women" by People en Español and listed among the "2024 Most Influential Women in Radio" by Radio Ink, Himonidis continues to make waves in the industry.

Chiquibaby serves as the host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, the "Chiquibaby Show," reaching over 100 Spanish Language Radio Stations across the United States. Additionally, she captivates audiences as the host of "Siéntese Quien Pueda," a celebrity entertainment news show airing weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Univision Network.

Beyond her broadcast ventures, Chiquibaby has expanded her reach into the digital realm with the launch of "Ada y Chiqui De Show," a highly anticipated YouTube series co-hosted with her close friend Adamari Lopez. With new episodes premiering every Thursday, the show promises to engage and entertain audiences with its dynamic content.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is a 100% Minority-Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique where it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives." NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production and branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

