tZERO Group Inc.: RSRV Platform Now Open

Accredited investors may now purchase equity on the RSRV platform, powered by tZERO Securities, in The St. Regis Aspen Resort, obtain exclusive benefits and room price protection

RSRV, a hotel ownership platform, launched in collaboration with Elevated Returns, tZERO, and Science Inc., today announced that its first hotel property offering, The St. Regis Aspen Resort, is now available on its marketplace (hotelrsrv.com), powered by tZERO Securities. Accredited investors can buy tokens that represent indirect equity in the St. Regis Aspen Resort, providing them redemption rights for rooms at a discount with a fixed room rate locked in perpetuity.

"We are excited to launch with the iconic St. Regis Aspen Resort, our first hotel property on the RSRV platform," said Stephane De Baets, RSRV acting CEO. "The ability to redeem tokens for room nights at fixed discounted room rates is the key feature of this offering."

RSRV's marketplace platform, powered by tZERO Securities, is a new innovative way for accredited investors to purchase equity in luxury and lifestyle hotel properties and obtain exclusive benefits. RSRV also enables hotel owners to raise capital by utilizing equity, rather than taking on far more costly mezzanine debt. Additionally, by offering attractive member perks, the program can help increase occupancy, customer engagement and retention, and customer satisfaction. RSRV expects to add additional luxury hotel properties to its marketplace.

"The launch of St. Regis Aspen Resort on the RSRV platform, powered by our broker-dealer, is a key moment in the private asset and tokenization industries, not least of it because of the unique utility and room price protection features associated with the RSRVA tokens," said David Goone, CEO of tZERO Group, the parent company of tZERO Securities.

The details of the first offering are set in the Private Placement Memorandum. They will include a "Membership On Demand" feature with special privileges for investors based on their holding and the ability for investors to trade their shares in a secondary market. RSRV tokens are only available to accredited investors, in compliance with SEC regulations.

"It is refreshing to see a tokenization offering conducted under the existing securities law framework, which has not always been the case for token issuers," said Matthew Frankle, partner at Haynes Boones who represents RSRV.

"Businesses that turn customers into fans always have a competitive advantage - RSRV is pioneering the next step in that strategy by turning fans into shareholders," said Michael Jones, Co-founder and Managing Director of Science Inc. "By merging equity with tailored membership benefits, RSRV not only provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional mezzanine debt for hotel operators but also enriches the investment experience. Investors gain access to unique advantages from once-in-a-lifetime VIP concert performances to premier luxury concierge services, and extraordinary travel destinations, making their investment truly experiential and rewarding."

RSRV is an example of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. This growing market includes everything from physical properties and infrastructure to intellectual property and financial contracts. Tokenization involves transforming the ownership rights of these assets into digital tokens. A recent report found the value of RWAs could grow to between $3.5 trillion and $10 trillion by 2030. The RSRV platform is powered by tZERO Securities, and tokens are enhanced with Tezos smart contracts.

For more information about RSRV and its upcoming offerings, please visit www.hotelrsrv.com

About RSRV

RSRV is an innovative hotel fractional ownership platform, co-founded by Stephen De Baets and backed by tZERO and Science Ventures, revolutionizing the traditional hotel ownership landscape. Through RSRV, accredited investors can convert hotel equity into digital securities on the tZERO platform, representing ownership stakes securely deposited into a trust. Investors gain co-ownership in the hotel property, enabling access to equity returns and exclusive member benefits. They also enjoy flexibility through secondary market liquidity via tZERO, the option to redeem shares for room nights at a fixed exchange rate in perpetuity, and access to VIP experiences and exclusive events, redefining the investment experience.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this release. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of any investment.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source project and a scalable, energy efficient, public blockchain for assets and applications. It empowers builders, developers and businesses to deploy applications at low cost. One of the original Proof of Stake blockchains, the Tezos protocol is supported by a global peer-to-peer network and is valued for its long-term upgradability, open participation, and smart contract safety. As a result, Tezos is home to a thriving community of artists, scientists, developers and others who wish to create and transfer value frictionlessly in a digital-centric world.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in a single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Past performance of securities is not a guarantee of future performance or returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, RSRV, its subsidiaries or affiliates, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward- looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of RSRV and its subsidiaries to change the direction; ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; competition ;and the lack of assurance that an active trading market for the tokens will develop, or, if it develops, be maintained. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by RSRV, its subsidiaries or affiliates or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. RSRV, its subsidiaries or affiliates, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by RSRV, its subsidiaries or affiliates or its representatives might not occur.

