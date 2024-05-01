Accern Emerges as Premier NLP Leader, Secures Access to World's Largest Conversational Content Repository for Generative AI Development Through Strategic Partnership with SocialGist

Accern Attains Unparalleled AI Competitive Edge, Utilizing Over 35 Billion Annual Public Posts from SocialGist to Develop Generative AI Applications in Finance and Government.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Accern is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Socialgist, securing access to one of the world's largest public conversational content databases. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in the ability to build industry-specific generative AI applications, leveraging resources from news, blogs, reviews, comments, message boards, and transcripts. The partnership aims to innovate across Financial Services, Government sectors, and more.

Largest Public Conversational Content

With over 35 billion public posts available annually, Accern will utilize the following sources to develop industry-specific generative AI applications across Financial Services, Government, and other sectors:

Message Boards: Access to millions of forums and conversations happening.

Blogs: Access to millions of authors publishing their insights and opinions.

News: Access to more than 55,000 news domains globally.

Broadcast News: Access to real-time TV & radio show transcripts.

Video platforms: Access to comments and transcripts from top video platforms.

Web Reviews: 100+ Consumer, commerce, travel, professional review sites.

Gray Web: Access to sites to mine signals for illicit trafficking, financial fraud, propaganda campaigns and more.

"Socialgist has been an integral partner since the inception of Accern nearly a decade ago, consistently proving to be one of our most supportive allies," stated Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "We are thrilled to enter this next phase of our partnership as we tackle some of the most challenging global issues using AI."

Financial Service GenAI Applications

Accern and Socialgist will collaborate to develop generative AI applications, utilizing the above data to enhance Large-Language-Models (LLMs) for various financial service use cases:

Financial Fraud Detection: Build AI applications using data from the Gray Web and message boards, employing NLP techniques to recognize and predict language patterns associated with fraudulent activities.

Credit Risk Assessment: Utilize NLP to analyze sentiment and behavioral cues from social media and web reviews, integrating these insights to enhance credit scoring algorithms.

Alpha Generation: Develop AI applications using diverse sources such as news articles and broadcast transcripts to identify investment signals and provide real-time, AI-driven insights.

Investment Research: Use NLP to process and synthesize large volumes of data from news domains and blogs, building AI applications to assist users in conducting sophisticated investment research.

Customer Experience Enhancement: Apply NLP to understand customer feedback from various digital platforms, and build AI applications to tailor responses and improve engagement in financial services.

Product Development: Harness social media insights and web video comments with NLP to identify emerging customer needs and preferences, building AI applications to generate innovative ideas for financial products.

Government GenAI Applications

In addition, the partnership will extend to developing generative AI applications for various government use cases:

Threat Detection and Security Analysis: Build AI applications using data from the Gray Web and specialized message boards with NLP techniques to detect and analyze security threats or unusual activities, supporting national defense strategies.

Counterterrorism Intelligence: Use NLP to process and synthesize information from various global news outlets and encrypted forums, and build AI applications to identify potential terrorist communications and plot indicators, enhancing preemptive security measures.

Public Response to Crises: Employ NLP to monitor social media, news articles, and public forums, and build AI applications to analyze public sentiment and responses during crises, aiding in more targeted and effective communication strategies from government agencies.

Cybersecurity Monitoring: Implement NLP to analyze patterns and anomalies in large-scale data traffic, and build AI applications to detect potential cyber threats and vulnerabilities, thus bolstering national cybersecurity defenses.

Geopolitical Risk Assessment: Harness NLP to evaluate global news and expert blogs, and build AI applications to forecast geopolitical shifts and potential risks, providing strategic insights for national security planning and diplomatic engagements.

"Accern has always been at the forefront of leveraging NLP and AI to uncover actionable insights in public data, whether it's understanding consumer sentiment of a country or analyzing perceptions of specific products and competitors. We are thrilled to accelerate this impactful work through our partnership." - Justin Wyman, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Socialgist

This strategic partnership between Accern and Socialgist marks a transformative step towards harnessing the power of AI to solve complex challenges in both the financial and government sectors. By leveraging one of the world's largest public conversational content databases, this collaboration not only strengthens Accern's position as a leader in GenAI development but also underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

For further information, please visit www.accern.com and https://socialgist.com/

Contact:

Ruben Alba

VP of Partnerships, Accern

ruben.alba@accern.com

About Accern:

Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and beyond. With a streamlined no-code workflow complemented by pre-built taxonomies, over 50,000 classification models, and access to billions of rows of public data, Accern is revolutionizing operational efficiency across the global workforce.

Accern's remarkable achievements have earned it a notable position in Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Trusted by elite data teams from global leaders like Capgemini, UniCredit, Interactive Brokers, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Bank, Accern facilitates the building and deployment of NLP solutions at scale.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is honored to be recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 company. The company has raised $40M from esteemed institutional investors including Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, Mighty Capital, and many others. For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com .

About Socialgist:

Socialgist's mission is to unlock the value of global, public, online conversation by being the premier provider of data access solutions for structured and unstructured content across the largest global social media, blogging, and consumer platforms. As online communities continue to grow and fragment, having access to a wide variety of conversations will be important for determining both mainstream and emerging insights. Through advanced data collection and integration services for 35+BN posts annually, Socialgist empowers companies to harness the potential of big data for market research, competitive intelligence, customer engagement, and innovation. For more information about how Socialgist is enabling companies to lead through data, visit https://socialgist.com/ .

