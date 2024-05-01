Stay in the Loop - What Key Themes Are Being Discussed by Sustainability Pros This May?

We cover the conclusion of Earth Month, new regulations, and DEI & ESG communications.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / There's a lot for brands lately, from concluding Earth Month campaigns to adapting to evolving regulations and engaging in crucial discussions on ESG and DEI communication.

In our May issue of Navigating Impact Comms Through the Cosmos - Taurus Edition, our team uses the energy of Taurus season to ponder the immense amount of happenings fueling progress in the sustainability and social impact space.

We cover:

Five stories of brand initiatives shared during Earth Month, from programming to research and more .

. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) ruling and how it will affect companies.

ruling and how it will affect companies. Advice on navigating ongoing debates of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) while still communicating impact.

while still communicating impact. 3BL data on communication trends based on the content brands published and where audience viewership skewed toward in Q1.

And, how the Taurus season fits into these current trends.

Read the latest from Navigating Impact Comms Through the Cosmos - Taurus Edition.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

