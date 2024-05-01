Birmingham, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, has announced the appointment of several strategic leadership positions, as well as the relocation of the company's headquarters to Birmingham, MI.

Following the acquisition by Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, a primary focus for the company has been building a global leadership team to deliver the company's long-term strategy. Joining Dayco are Michael Widgren as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, R.J. Corning as Chief Human Resources Officer, Clifton Levack as Chief Supply Officer, Audrey Harling as Vice President and Managing Director of N.A. Aftermarket and Global Strategy and Planning, and Thomas Jauch, Vice President and Managing Director of Global Belts OE.

They join Steve Keller, General Counsel, and the rest of the Aftermarket Managing directors Ruggero Semola - EMEA, Marcelo Sanches - LATAM, and Arnold Mouw - APAC.

The new Executive Leadership Team (ELT) - enlisted between summer 2023 and April 2024 - will work collaboratively with Craig Frohock, CEO, to spearhead Dayco's vision and ongoing transformation as one of the world's premier drive systems suppliers. They will be located in Birmingham, MI., where the company's new corporate and N.A. headquarters has taken residence.

"By assembling a dynamic and talented executive team with strengths aligned to our company's vision and core values, along with providing a new workspace to collaborate in, we are setting Dayco up for continued success," said Frohock. "This team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Dayco and will enable us to continue meeting the needs of our customers through ongoing innovation and portfolio growth as well as operational, financial and supply chain best practices."

Michael Widgren brings 30 years of experience providing financial leadership to global corporations. As the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, he'll be responsible for ensuring continued profitability and growth, as well as identifying new channels and business opportunities for the organization. For his full bio, click here.

R.J. Corning has over 20 years of experience across automotive, consumer goods and industrial industries, having served in global leadership positions in several HR practice areas. In his role as Chief HR Officer at Dayco, he'll utilize his background and expertise to lead and execute an empowered employee experience that's tied to Dayco's overarching business strategy. For Corning's full bio, click here.

Clifton Levack joins Dayco from Mann+Hummel GmbH where he was Vice President, Global Logistics & Aftermarket Distribution. With senior level experience working in global manufacturing and supply chain roles throughout his career, Levack will implement leading-edge supply chain management practices that minimize risk, enhance the customer experience and improve time to market. For his full bio, click here.

Vice President and Managing Director of N.A. Aftermarket and Global Strategy and Planning, Audrey Harling has a career steeped in strategic planning and operations for automotive aftermarket, OE and commercial businesses. With two decades of experience, including key leadership roles at other aftermarket organizations, she'll be key in orchestrating initiatives that improve business operations at Dayco. For Harling's full bio, click here.

Thomas Jauch joins Dayco from Hella, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and led the 2B Euro headlamps business. Though his career, he has held a number of leadership and board member roles with Tier 1 companies, managing several complex global P&Ls. He brings a wealth of automotive OE market experience to Dayco along with a proven track record of implementing growth strategies and operational improvements, which is what he'll be responsible for in his new role as Vice President and Managing Director of Global Belts OE. For Jauch's full bio, click here.





Dayco's new global headquarters is now located in Birmingham, MI.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allow the company to equip all customer applications around the world, with the most effective drive systems to meet performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like an owner.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information, visit the company's website at www.dayco.com.

