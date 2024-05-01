Show marks North America Launch of advanced personal care solutions, AquaVITA ® , Sharofeel DS, SharoHYAL ® Moringa

Company shares new clinical study results on Hydresia Oleosomes

Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a comprehensive range of personal care products, announced at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers' Day that it is building its presence in the United States, adding staff to develop stronger relationships with customers in the critical U.S. beauty market. The company also announced the opening of a new Israel-based Innovation Center where they will conduct research and development to create advanced solutions to support its expansion in the U.S. and other markets around the world.

Joining the expanded U.S. team are Mark Leasure as Regional Account Manager for the Western U.S., Paolo Andrea Gómez as Regional Account Manager for the Eastern U.S. and Latin America, and Dana Surick as Marketing Manager. Sharon will also bring on a Regional Account Manager for the Midwestern U.S. in the coming weeks. They join Pascal Yvon, who was hired in early 2023 to fill the newly created position of General Manager of the Americas. He leads business development and corporate strategy in the region, which includes a sales office and application laboratory in Lambertville, New Jersey.

"Since joining the company, we have had great success in building the Sharon brand in the United States. With the addition of these talented industry veterans to our team, we are poised to continue to build our presence and to accelerate the development of new connections that are critical to our ongoing expansion in the pivotal U.S. market," says Pascal Yvon, General Manager for the Americas.

The new Innovation Center will fuel the product development and advancement that is needed to support Sharon's successful expansion. It includes a suite of multiple R&D laboratories encompassing the fields of organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, microbiology, molecular biology, cell culture and formulation.

That innovation is on display this week at Suppliers' Day. The show marks the U.S. launch of three new Sharon hair and skin care products:

AquaVITA® is the world's first vitamin-based multifunctional preservation platform. Based on niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which is enhanced through the synergistic impact of select compounds. These synergies enable Sharon to turn B3 into a mild, green, safe, and sustainable antimicrobial preservation solution that protects formulations as well as contributes to skin health.

Attendees at NYSCC Suppliers Day can learn more about AquaVITA in the Inspiration Zone, where Sharon will demonstrate a series of formulations developed with AquaVITA that attendees can see and feel. Yvon will also share insight on AquaVITA as a participant in a panel discussion on "Innovations from the Inspiration Zone," presented from 2:45 pm to 3:45 pm on May 1.

Sharofeel DS is a 100% natural-based emollient that provides luxurious skin feel and advanced thermal resistance for skincare and haircare.

SharoHYAL® Moringa is an innovative hair restoration solution combining low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and Moringa microproteins for increased hair elasticity and moisturization. It is sourced sustainably for clean beauty. Sharon is presenting a technical poster on SharoHYAL Moringa on the Main Stage (Hall D - 2100 Aisle) at Suppliers Day from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm on May 1 and 2.

The Sharon team is also highlighting new clinical study results on its Hydresia SF2 Oleosomes. Within formulations, Hydresia acts as a natural emulsifier, and can emulsify up to three times its weight in oil. Once applied to the skin, it acts as an emollient, leaving the skin hydrated with a silky feel. When applied to the skin, the oleosomes collapse, releasing oils and vitamins, which are key components to healthy skin.

The recent testing was conducted on 10 volunteers who applied Hydresia to their skin twice a day over a 28-day period to compare it to Ceramide NP. Hydresia SF2 improved hydration of the first skin layer by 21%, thickened the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin) by 18.1%, and strengthened the skin barrier. Hydresia SF2 also increased the level of ceramides and fatty acids in the stratum corneum 4.9% more than Ceramide NP, which is better for moisture retention and overall skin health.

"This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to pioneering sustainable skincare and hair care solutions. With our expanded presence in the U.S. market and the inauguration of our state-of-the-art Innovation Center, we're poised to lead the way in redefining the future of personal care. Our products showcased at Suppliers' Day exemplify our relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the beauty industry," says Sharon Personal Care CEO Naama Eylon.

To find out more about the company's U.S. expansion and new Innovation Center, visit Sharon Personal Care in booth 745 during Suppliers' Day.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/207518_f3de4fae44457b55_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/207518_f3de4fae44457b55_002full.jpg

For additional information on Sharon Personal Care, visit https://sharonpc.com.

About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs more than 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents.

Media Contact:

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadv antage.com

Company Contact:

Sharon Personal Care

Pascal Yvon, General Manager, Americas

pascal@sharonpc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207518

SOURCE: Sharon Personal Care c/o Resource Advantage