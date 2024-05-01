BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 May 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) reached a resolution that four former executives of the Thai State-owned oil and gas company, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), are found guilty of corruption, collusion, and bribery in connection to PTTEP's Arthit Offshore Gas Field Project.
2. The acts of Mr. Poawpadet Vorabutr constituted criminal offenses of corruption, collusion, and bribery under Articles 6, 8, and 11 of the Act on the Offences of Officials in State Organizations or Agencies, and Articles 5 and 12 of the Act on the Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to Government Agencies, and Article 5 (1) and (2) in conjunction with Article 60 of Anti-Money Laundering Act 1999; and Article 103 in conjunction with 122 of the Organic Act on Counter Corruption 1999 (currently, an offense under Article 128 in conjunction with 169 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018)). The acts also have grounds for a gross disciplinary offense.
3. The investigation found no facts and evidence demonstrating other persons' offenses as accused. The accusations had no grounds for further proceedings and were dismissed accordingly.
Due to the death of Mr. Chulasingh Vasantasingh, the right to file a criminal case was extinguished. His case was disposed of.
Following Article 91 (1) and (2), and 98 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, 2018, the NACC's report, investigation file, documentary evidence, electronic copy, and decision shall be sent to the Attorney-General for prosecution in the competent court, and to their superiors for disciplinary proceedings. Also, the NACC shall notify the Attorney-General to file a motion to the competent court for the confiscation of approximately US$300,000 in bribes following Articles 83 and 84 in conjunction with 93 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption 2018.
This successful investigation is one of the tremendous examples reflecting the NACC's strong commitment to fighting transnational bribery and emphasizing the importance of working cooperatively alongside our international partners to effectively investigate transnational bribery cases.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
