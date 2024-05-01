Global Retailer Integrates Breach and Attack Solution to Improve Cybersecurity Resiliency

Cymulate, the leader in exposure management and security validation, today announced that Leroy Merlin, a global retail brand in the home improvement and gardening industry, has integrated Cymulate Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) to proactively identify security vulnerabilities and protect against cyberattacks. Since implementation, Leroy Merlin has seen a significant reduction in digital security expenses, saving approximately $326.4K in year-over-year expenditures.

As a premiere player in the home improvement and gardening retail market, serving countries across Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa, Leroy Merlin's investment in cybersecurity is crucial to ensuring business continuity and reliability amongst customers. Cymulate was brought on to assess the efficacy of Leroy Merlin's internal cybersecurity strategies, processes, and solutions alongside Service IT, another security vendor focusing on IT consultancy, cybersecurity, and outsourcing.

Cymulate Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) for continuous security validation enabled Leroy Merlin to establish cyber risk dashboards for each business unit, including 12 major administrative locations, 43 physical stores, two compact express stores, a distribution center, and an E-commerce digital distribution platform. Since integration, Cymulate has saved Leroy Merlin over $183K from outsourced pen tests, $32.5K from phishing campaigns, $29.4K from security posture tools, and an additional $81.3K in savings originally budgeted for this project.

"Counting on expert partners in the market helped us use the right tools, eliminate the complexity of the environment, and free up the team for a broader view of the business," said Erick Lucas da Silva, Cybersecurity Operations Manager at Leroy Merlin. "Moreover, the project provided our team with knowledge about operational security and a strategic vision of the company's environment."

Prior to implementing Cymulate Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), the retailer conducted only periodic in-house penetration tests to assess its security posture. Leroy Melvin partnered with Cymulate with the ultimate goal of developing an effective strategy to both improve the retailer's IT environment security and reduce costs. Since adoption, Leroy Merlin has been able to test its security controls on a continuous basis, identify gaps in its posture, and take measurable, proactive steps to enhance its cyber resilience and modernize its security tools and assets.

Cymulate Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) enables organizations to safely conduct threat activities, tactics, techniques, and procedures to validate security control postures, as well as:

Validate security resilience and reduce exposure risk

Optimize speed and efficiency when responding to incidents

Justify investments in cybersecurity by showing control efficacy and coverage gaps

Improve ability to measure, track, and report cybersecurity KPIs and overall threat exposure

"We're in the business of empowering customers to take action at a time when evaluating exposure and identifying improvement areas can mean the difference between catching an attack early or facing detrimental consequences," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymulate. "Leroy Merlin is the perfect example of how taking proactive measures against potential threats-and adjusting cyber strategies to meet current business needs-can lead to overall savings in money, time, and exposure."

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in exposure management and security validation, provides a modular platform for continuously assessing, testing, and improving cybersecurity resilience before an attack occurs. More than 500 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to drive their threat exposure management programs from scoping through discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. The Cymulate platform automates the attacker's perspective to help organizations of all sizes understand threat exposure, how controls and processes respond to threats, and the improvements they can make to mitigate exposure risk. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

About Leroy Merlin

Leroy Merlin, a pioneer company of the Adeo Group, is today the leading brand in France in all distribution channels for home improvement and the living environment. Specialized in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France's ambition is to build with everyone new ways of living for a better tomorrow and puts customer satisfaction at the heart of its business. 28,000 employees in 143 stores in France are now committed to this idea.

This mission is reflected on the www.leroymerlin.fr website, which is now one of the Top 10 French e-commerce sites. Leroy Merlin France was voted France's favorite retailer in 2021 and 2022 and has a turnover of more than €8.9 billion (including VAT in 2021).

