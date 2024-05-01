

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) is up over 36% at $0.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is up over 30% at $17.84. Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 25% at $87.55. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is up over 25% at $11.17. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 24% at $10.03. Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) is up over 22% at $31.50. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is up over 21% at $1.74.



In the Red



CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) is down over 31% at $10.58. Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (GMM) is down over 20% at $1.18. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) is down over 17% at $14.85. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 15% at $2.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is down over 13% at $92.00. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is down over 13% at $58.78. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is down over 12% at $77.71.



