Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2022-2023 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
893 shares awarded
447 shares sold at £1.47
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-29
f)
Place of the transaction
AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ARVIND BALAN
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED IN APRIL 2024 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,290,850 options exercised
633,785 shares sold at £1.51
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-30
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE