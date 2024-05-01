Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2022-2023 PURCHASE PERIOD

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

893 shares awarded

£1.47

447 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

893 shares awarded

447 shares sold at £1.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ARVIND BALAN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED IN APRIL 2024 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

1,290,850 options exercised

£1.51

633,785 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,290,850 options exercised

633,785 shares sold at £1.51

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


© 2024 PR Newswire
