The Honest Kitchen Welcomes Kurt Schmidt and Steve Ball to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / The Honest Kitchen, the leader in human-grade pet food, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, Kurt Schmidt and Steve Ball. These appointments underscore the company's commitment to advancing pet health, innovation, and strategic growth.

Kurt Schmidt brings to The Honest Kitchen a wealth of experience from his illustrious career in the consumer goods sector, having held leadership positions at companies including Kraft, Wrigley, Blue Buffalo and Nestle. His expertise in driving growth and innovation will be invaluable to The Honest Kitchen as it continues to expand its presence in the pet food industry.

Steve Ball, known for his entrepreneurial and strategic leadership in pet food and supplements, will leverage his extensive experience at 'I and Love and You' and Zesty Paws to support The Honest Kitchen's strategic growth initiatives. His forward-thinking approach to digital commerce and brand building will play a crucial role in advancing the company's mission to provide pet parents with the highest quality foods.

Will Lisman, CEO of The Honest Kitchen, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, "We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Kurt and Steve to our Board. Their combined experience and industry insights will be instrumental in guiding The Honest Kitchen through our next phase of growth. Their strategic guidance will be key as we strive to maintain our leading edge in the market and uphold our commitment to delivering superior pet nutrition."

Kurt Schmidt shared his excitement about joining The Honest Kitchen, saying, "I am thrilled to be part of a company that is as passionate about pets and their well-being as I am. The Honest Kitchen's dedication to quality and whole-food ingredients is something I deeply admire, and I look forward to contributing to the company's success and growth in the years to come."

Steve Ball also commented on his new role, noting, "The Honest Kitchen is at the forefront of innovation in the pet food industry, and I'm excited to bring my experience as a founder and operator to such a dynamic company. Together, I believe we can make a significant impact on how people nourish their pets, making healthy, natural foods the standard."

The Honest Kitchen is poised for an exciting future with the addition of Kurt Schmidt and Steve Ball to its Board of Directors. Their expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the company's ongoing success and commitment to raising the bar in pet food.

About The Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen was founded by Lucy Postins in 2002, with a mission to help as many pets as possible get on the road to good health through good food. The Honest Kitchen was the first-ever human-grade pet food, meaning the finished product meets human-food production standards. Each Honest Kitchen product is made with uncompromising quality by a company of pet lovers.

