Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick's State-of-the-Art Raceboat Dominates in Florida

Team Montlick takes home the checkered flag in season opener

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / The Montlick Injury Attorneys' powerboat took the lead this Saturday in the Race World Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon, FL. The new 38-foot Doug Wright Powerboats catamaran crossed the finish line with a 1 minute, 8 second lead in a sport where milliseconds make the difference. The commanding win at the season's start establishes Montlick Injury Attorneys as the team to watch in the Factory Stock 450K Class.



Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team

Montlick Injury Attorneys is the first law firm sponsor to be involved in offshore powerboat racing and came in full-throttle with a new, never-before-seen powerboat. Montlick has assembled a strong team, showcasing their commitment to winning in the courtroom and on the water.

"This victory is not just about crossing the finish line first; it's about setting the standard for excellence in every one of our endeavors," says David Montlick, Founder and CEO of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "For us, winning is not just an aspiration, it's an obsession."

The fusion of the Montlick and Doug Wright teams has quickly proven to be a powerful partnership. Guided by Driver Logan Adan and seasoned Throttleman Ricky Maldonado, Team Montlick is a force to be reckoned with on the water.

At just 19 years old, Adan has already demonstrated remarkable talent as a rookie, securing multiple podium finishes in his debut season. Maldonado, a racing veteran, brings to the table over 30 years of racing experience across different classes. Maldonado entered the race confidently as he and the team worked closely to build the high-performance boat. "This is one of the fastest boats I've driven, I know we are going to win. This new partnership elevates our standards and takes us to the next level," Maldonado said just hours before the race.

The firm's decision to venture into the adrenaline-fueled world of offshore racing reflects Montlick's competitive spirit and its determination to conquer new frontiers. Nikki Montlick, a force behind the partnership, emphasized their shared drive to push boundaries and achieve greatness. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do," she says. "Partnering with Doug Wright Powerboats allows us to harness that spirit and channel it into a new venture."

The Montlick team is determined to raise the bar this year in offshore powerboat racing as the team to watch in the 2024 season.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys:

Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients.

