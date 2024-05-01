Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
01.05.2024 | 16:02
Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Exxel Opportunity

Live webcast with Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Exxel Pharma, on Wednesday, May 8th at 12 PM ET

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), an early-stage pharma company working to develop EX937 as a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from chronic cough, today announced that Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exxel will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Exxel Opportunity event on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, Dr. Mogelsvang will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the Exxel opportunity.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the News page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is a first-in-class, proprietary small molecule being developed for refractory chronic cough, a large underserved market with no current FDA-approved therapies, that affects approximately 10% of the global population. Leveraging a differentiated approach by inhibiting the FAAH enzyme, EX937 has demonstrated efficacy and favorable safety in its ability to modulate chronic cough in preclinical models. The Company is rapidly advancing the development of EX937 towards a first-in-human Phase 1/1b study. EX937 also has the potential to be utilized across a number of blockbuster indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral neuropathic pain and migraine headaches. For more information, please visit exxelpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
E: exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.



