Optima Tax Relief Bolsters IRS-Sponsored VITA Program Throughout the Community

Optima Tax Relief Empowers Communities Through Service and Collaboration

Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, is proud to announce its support for the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program through volunteerism. This grant program aims to empower individuals and families by providing free tax preparation services to those with moderate incomes, as well as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those with limited English proficiency.





The VITA Program, a vital initiative supported by the IRS, relies on volunteers to provide free tax help to those who need it most. Optima Tax Relief's partnership with local community organizations strengthens this mission by leveraging expertise and resources to serve communities nationwide.

Derek Stroup, Senior Director of Tax Preparation at Optima Tax Relief, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Many individuals facing financial challenges may not have the resources to seek professional tax help. Through our participation in the VITA Program, we can bridge this gap and ensure that everyone has access to essential tax services."

In the 2024 tax season, 29 volunteers from Optima Tax Relief dedicated 145 hours of their time to assist individuals and families through the VITA Program. These dedicated professionals provided crucial tax preparation services at no cost, ensuring that taxpayers, particularly those in communities historically underserved by the for-profit sector, could access their entitled tax benefits and refunds.

David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the firm's ongoing participation in the VITA program. He states, "The dedication of our volunteers is truly inspiring, and their continued support exemplifies our shared values of service and community empowerment. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across the nation, and I am excited to see the positive impact we will continue to achieve together."

The 2024 tax filing season marks the fourth year in which Optima has volunteered within the VITA program. Philip Hwang, Lead Tax Attorney at Optima Tax Relief, spoke from a personal perspective expressing, "For me, this represents more than just a professional relationship. It represents Optima's commitment to consistently giving back to the community by doing what we do best - providing relief and a way forward in the world of tax. Working alongside other organizations for the VITA program, we're not just providing tax assistance. We're building relationships, offering support and education, and making a real difference in people's lives. It's deeply rewarding to be part of VITA, where every volunteer hour and every taxpayer served leaves a lasting impact."

By leveraging expertise, resources, and a passion for service, Optima Tax Relief strives to empower communities, promote financial stability, and foster lasting positive change. Together with community partners, Optima Tax Relief looks forward to continuing its mission of service and impact for years to come.

For more information about the VITA program, visit irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 350 in-house professionals, Optima has resolved over $3 billion in tax debts for its clients, helping its clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

