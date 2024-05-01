Linton Engineering Joins Bennett & Pless

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Bennett & Pless, Inc. and Linton Engineering, LLC are combining forces and merging to extend high-level structural engineering services beyond the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic region.

"With Bennett & Pless, we have discovered a firm that shares a common value about our people, our culture, and the client experience. We have built a solid reputation over two decades as one of the go-to structural engineering firms in Northern Virginia for some of the most challenging local projects. This merger with the largest structural engineering firm in the Southeast gives us a combined structural engineering strength and broad experience across nine office locations that will enable us to continue to push to become the go-to firm for innovative and complex design work."

-Dave Linton, PE, Founder of Linton Engineering, LLC

"The merger of Linton Engineering with Bennett & Pless extends our reach and single-discipline structural engineering expertise into the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. With a location in the heart of the Data Center capital of the world, our new Loudoun County, VA, office allows us to better service our data center clients in the firm's largest market sector of service. We welcome the team's diverse, innovative, and technology-forward experience and specialized knowledge of the local market, which will keep us on the leading edge of design.

-Ed Gazzola, PE, CEO of Bennett & Pless

In a joint statement, Linton and Gazzola said, "The combined strength of our 170+ structural engineering professionals positions us to take on very large, complex and mission-critical projects for clients across the national capital region."

Linton Engineering, LLC

Founded in Loudoun County, Virginia, in 2003, Linton Engineering, LLC is a premier structural engineering consulting firm in Virginia. Their portfolio of projects includes complex academic, historic restoration, and exclusive residential structures. www.lintonengineering.com

Bennett & Pless, Inc.

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1964, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning structural engineering firm recognized as the largest single-discipline structural engineering firm in the Southeast. The firm provides structural engineering expertise across offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Sarasota. www.bennett-pless.com

