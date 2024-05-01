CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Set to Increase Sales Volume Through New Partnership with MVA - A National Call Center

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS") (OTC PINK:CEOS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce its partnership with MVA Solutions Call Center to meet surging demand and extend support to thousands of disabled veterans.

Through our partnership with MVA, VETCOMM will strengthen its capabilities, enhancing our service delivery and operational efficiency. This strategic collaboration will enable us to support more veterans in accessing the medical benefits they rightfully deserve, improving their quality of life.

"I am thrilled about our partnership with MVA Solutions," said CEO Kate Monroe. "This collaboration boosts our ability to deliver prompt and extensive support to veterans struggling to obtain necessary VA ratings for a better quality of life. By expanding our customer service team, we can more effectively fulfill our commitment to ensuring that no veteran is overlooked."

The MVA team will reach out to thousands of veterans in VETCOMM's pipeline to ensure accurate case file tracking, consistent communication, and effective resolution of concerns throughout the rating process. Available seven days a week, our team of 11 dedicated agents at MVA will provide personalized service and meticulous attention, offering timely assistance to ensure that no veteran's concern goes unaddressed. This process is designed to streamline veterans' access to benefits by enhancing our support at every step.

"This partnership takes our customer service to the next level," added Monroe. "We don't want to simply provide our veterans help without having all the resources we need on hand to address each veteran's needs as they arise. We pride ourselves on providing continuing care to veterans even after we successfully increase their VA rating."

MVA will streamline communication using three key platforms: real-time chats, Kanban software, and comprehensive call management for all inbound and outbound communications. All agents are meticulously trained to empathize with and address the unique needs of each veteran. To maintain the highest standards of service, all calls are recorded, ensuring quality control remains solely under the supervision of essential VETCOMM management, with strict adherence to privacy standards.

About VETCOMM:

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to but are not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and ensuring that those who have served their country receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. For more information, visit https://www.vetcomm.us/.

About Kate Monroe:

Kate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VETCOMM, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.

Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60 times on broadcast news, and is a contributor on topics such as homelessness, drugs, border, veteran affairs, and foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman, and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rafer Weigel

rafer@vetcomm.us

312-914-8690



For further information:

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK:CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

