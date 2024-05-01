Wedding Day Match: Wedding Magazine, Celebrate Weddings, is the First Publication to Feature a Content Creator's Work on Their Cover

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Celebrate Weddings, a quarterly digital publication is making history with the cover of the "What's Hot" summer issue of the magazine, where the editorial team partnered with Content Creator Samantha Gentile from So Bridal Social to capture the cover shoot.

The magazine issue with a content creator's work on the cover has just launched and is already creating buzz in the industry. As Gentile puts it, "It means more than I can put into words. I think this is a big step to show that content creators are creatives just like everyone else in the wedding industry."

While it's true, there is no comparison between the work of a content creator and photographer, something Gentile agrees with, it's the publication's way of acknowledging what couples all over the globe are loving right now - that easy-to-consume, authentic content that captures the in-between moments with a different eye. "In the past, we have featured so many weddings where there's been room for a photographer, videographer, and content creator; we simply love the interplay and decided it was time to showcase this new vendor category in a bigger way," says the Editor-in-Chief of Celebrate Weddings.

To see the cover Gentile created, as well as the cover shoot story, visit celebrateweddingsmagazine.com.

About Celebrate Weddings Magazine

Celebrate Weddings is a luxury magazine with bold and chic content. As the only wedding magazine with a focus on the coverage of fashion and beauty, Celebrate Weddings has the latest in wedding fashion, popular beauty tips and products, and stylish weddings and engagements. With insider insight and a pulse on the industry happenings, it displays the latest trends from mini dresses to jumpsuits and bespoke designers, and explores the idea of what it means to find a wedding style so couples can feel authentic on their wedding day. Learn more at celebrateweddingsmagazine.com.

About So Bridal Social

So Bridal Social is a media company that captures wedding day moments and shares them instantly. With over five years of experience in the wedding industry, owner Samantha Gentile knows the ins and outs of wedding days, from dealing with vendors to navigating venues. Learn more at sobridalsocial.com.

