

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney Canada and TAAG Angola Airlines E.P., Angola's state-owned airline, on Wednesday signed a six-year Fleet Management Program agreement. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX Corp. (RTX) business.



The engine maintenance services cover the airline's PW150A engines which power TAAG's fleet of De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 regional turboprops. The agreement allows Pratt & Whitney to tailor coverage to meet the airline's operating environment.



The agreement also includes Pratt & Whitney's proprietary oil-analysis technology and its FAST diagnostic and prognostic solution. The solution captures, analyzes and wirelessly sends full-flight data intelligence to the customer within minutes of engine shutdown.



