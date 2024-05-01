Catalyst Spirits: BLACKEYE GIN WINS DOUBLE GOLD AT PRESTIGIOUS 2024 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition has awarded a Double Gold Medal to Blackeye Gin in its competitive Best Gin category, less than a year after launching to market. Each category is judged by a panel of 36 esteemed industry experts awarding top prizes only to the best of the best, with Blackeye being awarded an impressive 95/100 rating.

Hailed as the 'unofficial spirit of rugby,' Blackeye Gin was founded by rugby legends Mike Tindall and James Haskell alongside television presenter Alex Payne last year off the back of the trio's 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' global podcast. Born out of a desire to support the future of the game they love, the brand's purpose is to contribute £1.50 from each bottle sold to fund three key categories: research, risk and recovery for players past and present.

A spirit so smooth it can be enjoyed neat, Blackeye Gin stands head and shoulders above its competition, with a unique combination of botanicals sourced from each of the leading rugby nations. A truly outstanding premium spirit with hints of forest pine, pronounced juniper and bright fresh pressed lemon coupled with sweet orange and zesty tangerine, it has a soft, complex and full mouthfeel that impressed the judges.

"To be awarded a Double Gold Medal in the first spirits competition we have entered is an exceptional result we're thrilled with and shows we can stand shoulder to shoulder with industry giants with a truly superior product," said Simon Hunt, CEO of Catalyst Spirits, maker of Blackeye Gin.

"When we were building Blackeye Gin we wanted to create a brand with a difference; one that gave back to the game we love and help secure the future of rugby," said Mike Tindall, Co-Founder of Blackeye Gin. Co-Founder James Haskell added "Winning Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition shows that it's possible to create a truly outstanding product with purpose that doesn't compromise on taste. We believed it was possible to prioritise the quality of our super-premium gin whilst still giving back, and the result is testament to our mission, and one we're incredibly proud of."

Distributed by Maverick Drinks and available from the UK on Ocado, Amazon, Master of Malt and independent stores (RRP £35.95), Blackeye Gin will be launching into the US and other rugby-loving nations in the coming months, and recently launched Ready To Drink cans, available in packs of 12 from Master of Malt, from £35.95.

£1.50 contribution from each purchase of a bottle of Blackeye Gin goes toward the Blackeye Rugby Fund, to fund projects in research, risk and recovery for players past and present.

Please drink responsibly. Blackeye Gin. 40% Alc/Vol. 700ml £35.95. Produced by Catalyst Spirits, London, UK.

ABOUT CATALYST SPIRITS

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our vast experience to build and rapidly grow premium brands consumers truly want. Our fine spirits portfolio includes Blackeye Gin and Howler Head, the original banana flavoured Kentucky spirit and an official partner of UFC; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whisk(e)y; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages hundreds of years of in-depth industry know-how to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, retail, ecommerce and distributor support.

