Award-winning agency hired by global sustainable packaging leader to provide media relations and government affairs services

Cookerly PR, an Atlanta-based integrated communications agency, today announced it was selected by UK-based DS Smith, a leading provider of sustainable, fiber-based packaging, to provide media relations and government affairs support in North America. The agency will develop and implement strategic communications campaigns to enhance DS Smith's position as a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, paper products and recycling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501593993/en/

"As one of the world's leading paper products brands, DS Smith has truly positioned sustainability at the core of their purpose-focused, circular business model," said Cookerly CEO Cory Stewart. "We are excited to have been selected and look forward to raising awareness of their growing packaging capabilities in North America."

"We chose Cookerly because they have proven their ability to think strategically in developing and executing creative communications campaigns that produce measurable results," said Ryan Rogers, director of corporate affairs for DS Smith North America. "As we advance in North America, this partnership is an important aspect of our growth strategy to increase brand recognition and industry thought leadership nationally and in targeted local markets."

In the past year, Cookerly has significantly expanded its client base across many industries, including agriculture, technology, food and beverage, luxury retail, hospitality, nonprofit, and more. The firm's ability to provide strategic counsel to senior leaders and its skilled management of high-profile crises and issues has made the agency a trusted communications partner for hundreds of U.S. and global corporations.

About Cookerly PR

Founded more than 30 years ago, Cookerly PR is a trusted partner for many of the world's most respected public and private corporations. Led by a highly skilled group of senior professionals, the agency's history of achievements is reflected in more than 120 Phoenix Awards and Silver Anvils from the Public Relations Society of America. In addition, Forbes, completed detailed evaluations of communications agencies nationwide and accorded Cookerly its highest five-star rating and ranked it as one of America's top firms among thousands reviewed.

About DS Smith

DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods and industrials. Through its purpose of "Redefining Packaging for a Changing World" and its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to the circular economy, while delivering more circular solutions for its customers and wider society replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions. Its bespoke box-to-box in 14 days model, design capabilities and innovation strategy sit at the heart of this response.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501593993/en/

Contacts:

taylor@cookerly.com