PR Newswire
01.05.2024 | 16:48
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 1 May 2024, Bridget Guerin acquired 721 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.1236 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bridget Guerin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-05-01

Ordinary shares of 20p each

GB00B1FL3C76

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

4.12

721

2,973.12

Aggregated

4.124

721

2,973.12

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

1 May 2024


