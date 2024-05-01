FCC Environmental Appoints Dan Brazil as New CEO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / FCC Environmental Services has appointed Dan Brazil as the new CEO for FCC Environmental Services, USA. This announcement comes after the former CEO, Inigo Sanz, was appointed as the new CEO of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holdings. In a statement, Mr. Sanz expressed his confidence in Dan's leadership, saying, "FCC has complete trust in Dan's ability to lead the company to even greater success while expanding its footprint in North America."

As a seasoned professional, Dan Brazil joined FCC Environmental Services in February 2019 as the Chief Operating Officer based in Houston, Texas. With over 15 years of industry experience, he has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, optimizing business processes, and delivering results that have consistently positively impacted the bottom line. Dan will lead the company's more than 2,000 people across the U.S., providing waste and recycling collection services, recyclables processing, and landfill operations.

" I am extremely excited and honored with my new role leading the organization at FCC across North America. I am fully committed to building on FCC's past achievements, promoting innovation, and driving growth across all aspects of the business well into the future. With the dedicated and talented team of professionals at FCC, I am confident that we will continue to exceed expectations and deliver excellent results." - Mr. Brazil.

About FCC:

FCC is a global waste management and recycling company offering exceptional services in over 35 countries. With over 60,000 workers worldwide, FCC is keen to increase sustainability by creating socially integrated communities and interacting with citizens daily. The company operates in over 5,000 municipalities worldwide and aims to improve the well-being of more than 60 million citizens. FCC has been working since the 1900s and offers a wide range of services that include collection, treatment, recycling, energy recovery, and disposal of solid urban waste, street cleaning, sewer network maintenance, ground maintenance, preservation of green spaces, polluted soils recovery, and comprehensive management of industrial waste.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Luly Escar

Vice President, Public Affairs

luly.escar@fccenvironmental.com

7864867554

