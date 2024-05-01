

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Jordan jointly airdropped humanitarian assistance into Northern Gaza on Tuesday to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave.



The food was airdropped in a joint operation by the U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force. The life-saving humanitarian assistance, deliverd by three C-130 U.S. Air Force aircraft, included more than 25,000 Meals Ready to Eat provided by the U.S., and more than 13,000 meal equivalents supplied by Jordan. To date the U.S. has dropped nearly 1140 tons of humanitarian assistance.



The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. The Centcom said it plans to follow-up with additional aerial deliveries.



