Proactive Worldwide Senior Analyst Paige Charlins, PhD, to Join Panel at Colorado RNA Club Industry Session

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide is pleased to announce that Dr. Paige Charlins, a distinguished Health Care and Life Science Analyst, has been invited to serve as a main panelist at the upcoming Colorado RNA Club Industry Session on May 1, 2024. The event will take place virtually, bringing together universities across Colorado.









The Colorado RNA Club's Industry Session is an annual event that plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and industry. This session is designed specifically to support graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from all participating colleges and universities across Colorado in understanding the dynamics of the life sciences industry. It provides a platform for attendees to learn about local and national companies, explore various career paths in the industry, and gain insights into the practical aspects of working in life sciences.

Jennifer Zeman, Chief Operating Officer with Proactive Worldwide, shared, "Dr. Charlins' participation as a panelist underscores Proactive Worldwide's commitment to fostering educational initiatives and supporting the next generation of scientists and researchers. Her expertise in academic research and industry dynamics will provide attendees valuable perspectives, helping them navigate their potential career paths effectively."

During the panel, Dr. Charlins will share insights from her extensive experience as a senior analyst and consultant at Proactive Worldwide, where she specializes in domestic and international pharmaceutical consulting. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Charlins, gaining valuable knowledge and advice from her professional journey and expertise.

For more information about the Colorado RNA Club, please visit https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/rbi/events/evenings-with-rna/colorado-rna-club

About Proactive Worldwide:

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company exclusively focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 29-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com/.

