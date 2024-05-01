Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.05.2024 | 17:02
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Examines ERP Digitization Case Studies for Manufacturers

On Thursday, May 2, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will review ERP implementation case studies and best practices for manufacturers preparing for their next phase of digitization.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review actual case studies of manufacturers that have successfully implemented their next phase of digitization and the business results they achieved.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White mountain logo on blue background

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-manufacturers.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-manufacturers.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.