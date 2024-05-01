LDR Site Services Announces Acquisition of Discount Dumpster

LDR Site Services, a leader in comprehensive site service management, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Discount Dumpster, a prominent player in online dumpster rental services.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / LDR Site Services, a leader in comprehensive site service management, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Discount Dumpster, a prominent player in online dumpster rental services. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance LDR Site Services' capabilities, expanding its footprint in the waste management sector and providing customers with an unmatched breadth of services.

Discount Dumpster has established a reputation for exceptional service and reliability, qualities that align perfectly with LDR Site Services' commitment to excellence. Through this acquisition, LDR Site Services will leverage Discount Dumpster's extensive network and expertise to broaden its service offerings and deliver even more efficient and effective solutions to all clients.

A Word from LDR's CEO

"We are truly excited to welcome Discount Dumpster into the LDR family," stated Marc Segel, CEO of LDR Site Services. "Their proven expertise and strong market presence in the waste management industry perfectly complements our own portfolio of services. This acquisition is a strategic alignment that not only expands our capabilities but equips LDR to serve our clients' growing needs with innovative, thoughtful and customer-focused solutions."

Looking Forward

The acquisition is effective immediately, with full integration of operations underway. During this integration phase, Discount Dumpster will continue to operate under its current branding to ensure a smooth transition for customers and staff.

LDR Site Services is committed to a seamless integration process, ensuring that existing customers of both companies continue to receive exceptional service without disruption. The combined expertise of the teams will drive innovation and continue pushing the boundaries of service excellence in the industry.

About LDR Site Services

LDR Site Services is a leading provider of comprehensive site management solutions, specializing in waste management, recycling services, and environmental sustainability. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, LDR Site Services offers innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

Contact Information

Doug Baker

VP Marketing

d.baker@ldr.us

5057956391

SOURCE: LDR Site Services

View the original press release on newswire.com.