Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Expands International Sales Team

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Finish Thompson Inc. is proud to announce significant expansion to their international sales team as the company continues to grow its global footprint in the corrosive fluid space.

As part of its strategic plan to increase its extensive portfolio of corrosive fluid transfer pump technology, Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI) has identified a need to strengthen its global presence. To this end, FTI has made three key personnel changes to its international sales team:

Abdel Balkhir will oversee Europe and Turkey

Husain Vora will be responsible for the Middle East and Africa

Starting in June, Ankit Grover will cover South Asia

"We made a conscience decision in 2014 to proactively increase our presence overseas," says Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "We started with the formation of our Finish Thompson Europe Center in Frankfurt, Germany, and have continuously grown throughout the globe, thanks to experienced and dedicated salespeople, including Abdel, Husain, and Ankit."

Abdel Balkhir has been a sales leader at Finish Thompson since May 2011, during which time he oversaw parts of Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Abdel will be returning to his roots in Belgium as the new regional manager for Europe and Turkey.

Husain Vora will step into Abdel's former role in the Middle East and Africa as the regional manager for MEA. Vora comes to Finish Thompson after serving as sales manager for Wings Tech Supply in the UAE. Prior to this role, he spent 10 years as the business development manager for Standard Group in the UAE.

Ankit Grover joins the FTI team as the regional manager for the South Asia region. Ankit comes to Finish Thompson from Ingersoll Rand, where he was regional manager, north process flow technologies. Prior to this role, he worked with Sulzer pumps as a junior sales manager.

Finish Thompson's international team is led by Frank Palucci, vice president of international sales.

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on five continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

