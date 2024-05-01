Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 Date: 1 May 2024

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 November 2023 to 30 April 2024

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

Nil

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

Nil

The 15,000,000 shares under the scheme approved on 21 December 2022 for the purposes of operating the discount and premium control policy were only available to be issued under the prospectus dated 16 December 2022 until it expired. The prospectus has now expired and therefore these shares are no longer available under the scheme.

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each