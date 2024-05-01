Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 1 May 2024
Block Listing Six-Monthly Return
1. Name of company:
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
2. Name of scheme:
Shares issued by an investment trust
3. Period of return:
From: 1 November 2023 to 30 April 2024
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each
5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the
date of the last return:
Nil
6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
Nil
The 15,000,000 shares under the scheme approved on 21 December 2022 for the purposes of operating the discount and premium control policy were only available to be issued under the prospectus dated 16 December 2022 until it expired. The prospectus has now expired and therefore these shares are no longer available under the scheme.
7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: cosec@junipartners.com
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500