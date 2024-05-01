Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
01.05.2024 | 17:54
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc as at 31 March 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-sustainable-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

1 May 2024



