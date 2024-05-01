Sensiba LLP Announces Promotion of Cole Marr to Partner

Sensiba LLP, a Top 100 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Research and Development Director Cole Marr to the firm's partnership effective May 1, 2024.?

Marr, who has 18 years of experience helping businesses of all sizes identify, substantiate, and validate their research tax credits, primarily works with companies in the technology, biotech, and manufacturing industries.

"We are proud and pleased to welcome Cole Marr to our partnership," says John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba. "Cole's experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm provide an incredible value-add to our clients. Cole and his team help our clients capture research tax credits to generate and finance innovations for their companies, customers, and industries."

With his engineering background, Marr is strongly qualified to help companies address this technical area. Marr has been published and quoted in several national publications, including Silicon Valley Business Journal and Construction Dive. Marr earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a Master's of Business Administration from Indiana University.

Marr's promotion reflects Sensiba's ongoing commitment to expanding its offerings to serve clients more effectively. His admission to the partnership brings the firm's partners to 25, including 11 women and 14 men.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

