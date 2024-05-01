Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector, Patent Pending

Suitable for Use in Custom Window Coverings Manufactured under Updated WCMA/ANSI A100.1-2022 Safety Standard

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related attachments, is delighted to announce the launch of its revolutionary connector, the Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector, patent pending. This innovative coupling is ideal for use in continuous chain loop operating systems with tension devices specified in the updated window covering safety standard, WCMA/ANSI A100.1-2022. The new standard takes effect June 1, 2024, and permits continuous loop operating systems in custom window coverings with compliant tension devices.?

Connector features extended ears, or flaps, on one side for the installer to close securely over the chain, creating a continuous loop as shown.

Ball Chain continues to offer customers cutting-edge component parts for use in today's marketplace. Unlike standard connectors, the Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector features extended ears, or flaps, on one side for the installer to close securely over the chain, creating a continuous loop. Ball Chain's talented in-house engineers designed and developed the Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector following meticulous research and testing. "As a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated manufacturer, we're incredibly proud to have pioneered this important connector," explains EVP and Chief Engineer Val Taubner III. "The introduction of the Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector represents a team effort and expands upon our long tradition of bringing novel products to U.S. and international customers. We are proud that this connector and all of our Ball Chain products are manufactured at our production facility in Mount Vernon, New York," adds President Bill Taubner.

The Ball Chain Viper V-Type Crimp Connector is available to ship from stock at: https://www.ballchain.com/ball-chain-viper-v-type-crimp-connector-tm-patent-pending/. Ball Chain's new combination pliers with custom milled out slots coordinate with the connector and enable the installer to close it effectively: https://www.ballchain.com/10-combination-pliers-with-cutting-tool-ball-chain-viper-v-type-crimp-connector/. For more information, please visit our website or call President Bill Taubner at 914-664-7500, ext. 120.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does

