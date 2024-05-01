Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) today issued the following update on its merger agreement with Green Mantis LLC.

A definitive Merger Agreement was executed by and between Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. RG Barron Funds Ltd. (its former control shareholder), Green Mantis LLC, Roger Hood & Reginald Kelley (new control shareholders). The agreement provides for Bell Buckle Holdings to acquire 100% of Green Mantis LLC and for the control shares of Bell Buckle Holdings to be transferred to Mr. Hood and Mr. Kelley.

Green Mantis LLC is a Michigan limited liability company. It owns & markets Intellectual Property serving high - technology products and services in America and International markets and provides consulting services and products that are sustainable and help to achieve net-zero. Green Mantis LLC. recently merged with Bell Buckles Holdings, Inc. and now plans to launch several Technology based products and services to the market.

An initial launch in concert with our strategic partners in the 4th quarter of 2024 with a Neural Network based Investment Management system. This unique and innovative ETF portfolio management system has been offered to advisory firms in the past. Developed over the last 20 years and live traded for the past 10 years, the technology addresses volatility and significantly enhances alpha, risk mitigation and returns on investments.

The methodology and process is unique to the investment management market place. Strategies have achieved the distinction of being ranked amongst PSN Top Guns and other rating databases for several consecutive quarters since 2013, utilizing state-of-the-art portfolio design and execution to preserve and grow capital by producing absolute returns with a low turnover rate, reduced portfolio volatility and manageable risk and drawdowns.

With the proprietary Neural Network engine, we can create scores of topical or specialized ETFs, generating top quartile performance.

Green Mantis and its strategic partner intends in the 4th quarter of 2024 to start an ETF factory to launch a series of ETFs based on this unique and innovative Neural Network Investment Management System.

Additionally, Green Mantis has several high technology based projects such as a unique more efficient wind-turbine design, a innovative 3D Hybrid Metal Printing Device, and several other technologies in development stages. We will soon be announcing the plans for our real estate development division of the company that will be launched in the coming months.

Mr. Hood is excited to announce that in his brief time as CEO he is already welcoming some very powerful new board members possessing knowledge and experience that should lead to a immediate positive impact. Roger Hood & BLLB announce three new board members:

1. Tim Gargaro, CFO, CPA, MBA

Mr. Gargaro has provided leadership to companies that range in size from $250 million to $5 Billion in revenue. This includes performing Chief Financial Officer (CFO) duties for five independent companies: three publicly traded, and two privately held; three were Tier One Automotive Suppliers, and two served the aftermarket and other industrial markets.

Tim participated heavily in Lear Corporation growth from $1 Billion to $17 Billion in seven years (1993-1999); Ran the due diligence and post-closing integration efforts for most of the largest acquisitions. Directly managed and oversaw the growth of Lear European operations from $600 Million to $3 Billion in three years, as the finance leader. He negotiated and settled acquisitions/deal issues with Ford Motor Co, Fiat SpA, Volvo, and ArcelorMittal, the world's largest Steel maker. All were difficult "carve out" transactions from parent companies lacking separate HR, Finance, & IT functions. Implemented FASB/IFRS conversions and Sarbanes Oxley in required timetables.

Mr. Gargaro is an active member of the Federal Reserve Board of Atlanta; and currently serves as board member for Financial Executives International's Detroit Chapter.

2. Reginald Brian Kelley, Sr. B.A., Advance Executive Business School (Dartmouth College, Ohio University) Reginald (Reggie) B. Kelley Sr. serves on the strategic planning committee, and the sustainability, innovation and policy committee, and as chair of the nominating committee for additional board members. Reggie has a rich history of transforming companies operations to become more diversified in their scope while creating a culture with all team member in maximizing the value from strategic technology investments and partnerships. Reggie has held key executive positions throughout his career including as Principal Managing Partner in CKM Systems LLC. a equity joint-venture investment in the $43 million dollar Company Leatherworks LLC, a partnership with Fortune 500 Company, Visteon Corporation, a $23 Billion dollar parts division of Ford Motor Corporation at the time. CKM managed the daily 3 shift operation of 358 non-union team members. Led private equity investment team in acquiring a $16 Million precision machining operation from International ZF Friedrichshafen AG multi Billion dollar German Company, LemforderUS, a UAW Union facility in US operations. Served as CEO/ President of the Company and negotiated a non-pattern 5 year agreement with the UAW.

3. Patrick Ong, B.A. Business (Southern Methodist University)

Mr. Ong has been a member of the leadership team at Acquest Realty Advisors for over a decade. As a principle at Acquest Development, Inc. Patrick has overseen the company's activities and helped it achieve advancement by significant proportions. In recent years its portfolio has included successfully completed real estate development projects that now exceed $600 million dollars and include many diverse projects, ranging in scope from medical office buildings to large conference and convention centers, and headquarter hotels.

Mission Statement:

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is devoted to creating enduring value for our shareholders by leveraging expertise and resources to identify, acquire, and integrate businesses that align with our core values of integrity, innovation, excellence, and corporate responsibility to the environment. Our proactive approach and commitment to long-term success guides our efforts to deliver real, meaningful, and lasting value to our shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Contact:

Roger Stevenson Hood

Bell Buckle Holdings

info@bellbuckleholdings.com

