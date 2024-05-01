San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Cross Finance, a next-generation digital ecosystem of cutting-edge payment solutions, is excited to announce two DeFi conferences «CrossFi changes everything» coming to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in May. The conferences aim to present Vietnamese users and partners to CrossFi APP, Cross Finance's non-custodial web3 banking app, as well as demonstrate the full range of CrossFi products and services. About 3,000 people will attend the conferences.

DeFi Conferences in Vietnam

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/207237_real_b1b24ac0-0f32-412d-893a-a7dbc0426237.jpg

The first conference will take place on May 13-14 in Hanoi and the second on May 19 in Ho Chi Minh City. There the CrossFi team will showcase their professional expertise across banking, FinTech, blockchain, and more.

Cross Finance Founder and CEO Alexander Mamasidikov remarked, "We're thrilled to bring our mission of financial inclusion to Vietnam through these landmark conferences. CrossFi was created to empower users through technology, and we look forward to demonstrating how we're making banking and financial services more accessible. CrossFi is changing everything."

Don't miss out on one of the biggest web3 events in Vietnam! Follow CrossFi on social media:

Official website: https://crossfi.org

Twitter: https://x.com/crossfichain

Telegram: https://t.me/crossfichain

About CrossFi

CrossFi is a next-generation digital ecosystem of cutting-edge payment solutions, bridging the worlds of banking and blockchain. CrossFi seamlessly integrates these two pivotal segments of the global economy into a unified ecosystem, offering unparalleled scalability and processing speed of up to 1 million transactions per second through the core of the CrossFi Chain-a modular architecture based on Cosmos Tendermint. The Cross Finance foundation, rooted in Ethermint and Evmos, ensures interoperability between blockchains, transaction anonymity, and the integration of EVM-compatible DApps. The tandem operation of two native coins, MPX and XFI, fortifies CrossFi's tokenomics foundation, providing users with a seamless and robust financial experience.

Contact information:

Daria Filippova

Head of SMM

smm@crossfi.org

447462030175

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207237

SOURCE: PRNews OU