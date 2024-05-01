Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Regain Laser Therapy will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Joy Barton will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Regain Laser Therapy management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Regain Laser Therapy

Regain Laser Therapy is a medical device platform company focused on regenerative medicine. Our first device to market, the Regain Warrior, targets the elite athlete and athletic injuries space. Our devices are used by orthopedic specialists, MLB teams, NFL and XFL players and other elite athletes. The Warrior causes soft tissue injuries to heal faster, leaving you to train harder, play stronger and win more. Our Series A is open. This is the first round for external investors and is anticipated to be the only round prior to IPO/Trade Sale/ M&A envisaged for 2026.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

For further information:

Joy Barton PhD

CEO

7816062484

Joy@RegainLaserTherapy.com

