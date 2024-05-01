Tidal Wave Auto Spa Makes Waves in Midwest With Brand-New Openings in Beaver Dam, WI and Waconia, MN

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Wisconsin and Minnesota

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated two grand openings in the Midwest this week with their brand-new Beaver Dam, WI, and Waconia, MN locations.

To celebrate the grand openings, both new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from May 1-May 8. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the Midwest," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our convenient and industry-leading car wash to more people is what it's all about, and we are proud to join the Beaver Dam and Waconia communities this week. Our team is committed to making car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable, and we look forward to providing our exceptional car wash experience to our customers in both communities for years to come."

Beaver Dam, WI Location: 105 Frances Lane, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Nearby locations: Burlington

Waconia, MN Location: 564 Olive St S, Waconia, MN 55387

Nearby locations: Eagan, Lino Lakes

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates two Wisconsin locations and eight Minnesota locations. The company will open several additional washes throughout Wisconsin in the coming months, including brand-new Platteville, Marshfield and Weston locations. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 257 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

