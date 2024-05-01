Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn to Take the Stage with Nick Viall & ABC Audio at the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront

Reveals April 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), announced its presence at the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront. The IAB event is designed to preview new podcast shows and highlights their ability to engage listeners and authentically align with advertisers. Leaders from Libsyn Ads, the world's premier podcast advertising network, will host a panel discussion with Nick Viall, host of the award-winning The Viall Files podcast, and Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC News' ABC Audio, on unlocking the magic of podcast advertising.

Additionally, Libsyn released its April 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories. Libsyn releases these figures monthly to promote greater transparency in podcast advertising.

IAB Podcast Upfront Session

The newly rebranded Libsyn Ads is the top one-stop destination for brands and agencies to access high quality, brand safe, engaging podcast content at scale. With hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, advertisers can tap into Libsyn Ads' highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory, as well as benefit from our unmatched specialist expertise, advanced targeting solutions, outcome-based measurement capabilities, and brand safety and suitability tools.

"Podcasting has become a driving force in advertising, captivating more than 135 million Americans monthly with engaging content from diverse creators spanning every genre," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "This Upfront season, as Libsyn takes the IAB stage with our esteemed partners, we'll showcase the power of podcasting with its new ad formats and capabilities, and offer actionable insights on how brands can forge genuine connections with audiences - and how it outperforms other channels in driving consumer action."

The Magic of Podcasting: How Brands are Finding Success with the Right Podcast Partners

Thursday, May 9, 2024 | 11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST | etc. venues at 360 Madison Avenue & IAB.com

Podcast advertising has emerged as a powerful medium for brands, offering measurable results and captivating storytelling opportunities. It's poised for accelerated growth, serving as both a brand awareness and direct response channel. However, it's a highly complex and fragmented landscape for brands and marketers to navigate - highlighting the importance of trusted partners. Join Libsyn Ads and our advertising partners - The Viall Files, the acclaimed pop culture podcast hosted by Nick Viall, and ABC Audio, the premier network of on-demand audio content focused on lifestyle, culture, and entertainment - as they share lessons learned from their podcast advertising journey for driving audience growth and advertising outcomes. Join us to unlock the magic of podcast advertising!

Speakers:

Liz Alesse , Vice President, ABC Audio , ABC News

, Vice President, , Stephen Pickens , SVP, Host Read Advertising Sales, Libsyn Ads

, SVP, Host Read Advertising Sales, Anthony Savelli , SVP, YouTube & Influencer Advertising Sales, Libsyn Ads

, SVP, YouTube & Influencer Advertising Sales, Nick Viall, Host, The Viall Files

April 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For April 2024, the average CPM rate was $21.75 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is slightly lower than last month (March 2024 avg. CPM rate: $21.94), and the same month last year (April 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.76).

The three highest CPM categories in April based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $27

Education: $25

Comedy: $24

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Games, Kids & Family, and Religion & Spirituality, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in April.

Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

