

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled modestly higher on Wednesday as bond yields dropped, and the dollar stayed a bit subdued, looking for direction ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rate unchanged. The accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments are eyed for clues about the central bank's future interest rate moves.



The dollar index, which was up at 106.49 in the Asian session, dropped to 106.14 around mid morning, and was up marginally at 106.23 a little while ago.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note dropped to 4.650%, aiding the yellow metal's rise.



Gold futures for May settled higher by $8.50 or about 0.37% at 2,299.90 an ounce.



Silver futures ended up by $0.980 or nearly 0.4% at 426.489 an ounce, while Copper futures were down $0.0250 or 0.55% at $4.5395 per pound a little while ago.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment shot up by 192,000 jobs in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 208,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 175,000 jobs compared to the addition of 184,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March, decreasing to 8.488 million from an upwardly revised 8.813 million in February.



Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.690 million from the 8.756 million originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed a modest contraction by U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of April.



The ISM said its manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.2 in April from 50.3 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 50.0.



