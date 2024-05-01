

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell to a 7-week low on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected sharp jump in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended April 26th.



The ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas weighed as well on oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $2.93 at $79.00 a barrel, the lowest settlement since March 12.



Brent crude futures settled at $83.44 a barrel, down $2.89 or about 3.4%.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories jumped by 7.3 million barrels last week after tumbling by 6.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 2.3 million barrels.



At 460.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



The EIA also said gasoline inventories crept up by 0.3 million barrels from the previous week but remain about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.



Meanwhile, the report said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, dipped by 0.7 million barrels last week and are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.



