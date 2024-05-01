Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
WKN: A2PSR8 | ISIN: CH0499880968
NASDAQ
01.05.24
22:00 Uhr
4,680 US-Dollar
+0,300
+6,85 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2024 | 22:10
ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Makes Grants to New Employees Under Inducement Plan

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that the Company has made grants of options to purchase an aggregate of 147,600 of the Company's common shares to four new employees on May 1, 2024 (each, a "Grant"). The Grants were offered as material inducement to the employees' employment. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's Inducement Plan to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest levels and contribute significantly to the success of the Company. The Grants were made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08. The Grants shall vest and become exercisable 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, and 1/48th of the aggregate number of shares subject to the award on each monthly anniversary of the grant date thereafter, such that the entire award will be vested as of the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment with the Company.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanneand follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

CONTACT:

Investors and Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
Nicole.Riley@adctherapeutics.com
+1 862-926-9040


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
