

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.19 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $0.02 billion, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.19 Bln. vs. $0.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $0.03 last year.



