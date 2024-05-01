

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $194 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $560 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.9% to $1.47 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $194 Mln. vs. $560 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



