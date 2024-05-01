

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $521.85 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $491.16 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $3.33 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $521.85 Mln. vs. $491.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.67



