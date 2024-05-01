

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $39.2 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $34.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $541.5 million from $543.9 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $39.2 Mln. vs. $34.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $541.5 Mln vs. $543.9 Mln last year.



